Is the BMW 1 Series Making a Comeback in India?

BMW has filed a design patent for the fourth-generation 1 Series in India, sparking speculation about the return of the premium hatchback to the Indian market.

Unveiled globally in June last year, the new 1 Series is built on the UKL2 platform and is offered in three variants: 120, 120d, and M135. The latest design features a sporty black kidney grille, sleek reprofiled LED headlamps, and a revamped front bumper. At the rear, L-shaped LED taillamps and a refreshed bumper complete the updated look.

Inside, the hatchback boasts a modern dual-screen layout, including a 10.7-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, enhancing the cabin's tech appeal.

Under the hood, the international 1 Series lineup includes:

A 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo-petrol (154 BHP, 240 Nm).

(154 BHP, 240 Nm). A 2.0L diesel (148 BHP, 360 Nm), both with 48V mild-hybrid systems.

(148 BHP, 360 Nm), both with 48V mild-hybrid systems. The sporty M135 variant gets a 2.0L turbo-petrol producing 296 BHP and 400 Nm.

All engines are paired with a 7-speed automatic gearbox. While there is no confirmation about its Indian launch, the patent filing hints at BMW’s interest in the segment. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting development!