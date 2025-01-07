New MG HS Hits Middle East: Bold Contender in Mid-Size SUV Segment

MG Motor has unveiled the all-new MG HS, a striking mid-size SUV crafted for style, performance, and advanced technology. Available across the GCC, Iraq, and Jordan, the new MG HS builds on the legacy of its award-winning predecessor, which was crowned Middle East Car of the Year in 2020.

Starting at just USD 21,600 (excluding VAT), the MG HS is designed to appeal to younger buyers with its sporty aesthetics and high-tech features. It boasts a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Intelligent Cruise Control, Automated Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, and a 360-degree HD camera.

Powering the MG HS are two efficient engine options: a 1.5T delivering 173 hp with a 7-speed DCT or a 2.0T producing 231 hp paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV’s sharp handling and enhanced NVH levels ensure a smooth, engaging driving experience, complemented by its sporty three-spoke steering wheel.

The design is equally captivating, featuring ‘Hunting Eye’ LED headlights and ‘The Shard’ LED taillights. Inside, a dual 12.3-inch HD digital cockpit, BOSE premium audio, wireless charging, and seamless smartphone integration add modern flair. Practicality shines with a power tailgate, 1,397 litres of cargo space, and an electronic panoramic roof.

With its perfect mix of performance, safety, and value, the MG HS is a compelling choice for families and young professionals across the region.