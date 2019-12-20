Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 to be launched in India in 2020 - Report

While the Husqvarna 401 models were missing from the 2019 India Bike Week, a recent report from BikeDekho claims that they will arrive in our market in 2020. Initially, India is getting the quarter-litre variants of the Svartpilen and the Vitpilen instead, in February 2020.

Also Read: Is this the Husqvarna electric scooter (the Chetak twin) that is headed to India?

The Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 401 were unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. They share their underpinnings and engine with the KTM 390 Duke. Thus, they're built around a trellis frame with a bolted sub-frame.

The shock absorption tasks will be handled by inverted telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. Anchoring department will comprise 320 mm disc at the front with a four-piston radial fixed calliper and a 230 mm rotor at the back with a single-piston floating calliper. The safety net will include Bosch 9MB dual-channel ABS. It will be interesting to see if these Husqvarna bikes benefit from traction control and ABS – both featuring lean-sensitive function – like the KTM 390 Adventure.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 feature full LED lighting and a digital instrument console but miss Bluetooth connectivity. Their engine comes from the KTM 390 range. It's a 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC motor that produces 44 hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 37 Nm.

The 401 models are distinguished by their respective design. The Vitpilen features a café-racer-inspired look and comes equipped with clip-on style handlebars and road-spec tyres. The Svartpilen 401, with its scrambler-style persona, uses a tall-set handlebar and off-road-focused knobby tyres.

Also Read: Production Husqvarna Norden 901 confirmed, may debut at EICMA 2020

The Husqvarna bikes will carry a premium over the KTM motorcycles, although it’s too early to pinpoint an exact range. Apart from the 401 models, Husqvarna is also reportedly planning to launch the Svartpilen 200 in the Indian market in Q3 (July-September) of 2020.

[Source: BikeDekho.com]