2025 Ather 450 Electric Scooter Series Launched: What's New

Ather Energy has introduced the 2025 Ather 450 series, featuring significant updates across the 450X and 450 Apex models. With innovations aimed at enhancing safety, performance, and convenience, the lineup promises an upgraded riding experience.

2025 Ather 450 key updates include:

Multi-Mode Traction Control: Riders can choose from Rain, Road, and Rally modes for optimal safety and performance across diverse terrains. MagicTwist: Allows throttle-based deceleration, enhancing control and convenience, even at full battery charge. Improved Range: 450X (3.7 kWh) : TrueRange up to 130 km.

: TrueRange up to 130 km. 450 Apex : TrueRange up to 130 km.

: TrueRange up to 130 km. 450X (2.9 kWh) and 450S: TrueRange up to 105 km.

The scooters now feature AtherStack 6, providing Google Maps, Alexa integration, WhatsApp notifications, "Ping My Scooter," and live location sharing. New MRF multi-compound tyres further enhance efficiency and handling.

Additional perks include the Eight70 Warranty, covering up to 8 years or 80,000 km, and bundled accessories like the Ather Duo Charger with the 450X and the Halo Smart Helmet with the 450 Apex.

2025 Ather 450 Price (Ex-Showroom Bengaluru):