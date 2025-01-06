Continental Unveils Innovative Window Projection Technology at CES 2025

Continental is set to debut its cutting-edge Window Projection Solution at CES 2025, held from January 7–10 in Las Vegas, USA. This revolutionary technology enables content projection onto a vehicle’s rear side windows, visible from the outside, adding a new dimension to automotive communication and personalization.

When parked, the system can display crucial information such as the charge level of an EV or custom visuals like a sports team logo. The technology leverages a compact mini projector, electrically darkened side windows for optimal projection surfaces, and intelligent software to deliver outstanding image quality with minimal space requirements—just half a liter of installation space.

Integrated with eTravel.companion software, the solution offers smart personalization by analyzing driving habits, geographical data, and weather conditions. It can display real-time suggestions, such as the club logo of a favorite sports team or charging stops along a route. This collaboration with platform provider banbutsu ensures a seamless digital ecosystem for tailored user experiences.

Continental will showcase this innovation alongside other mobility solutions at their private exhibit in Central Plaza, opposite the Las Vegas Convention Center. An exclusive media event is planned for January 7.