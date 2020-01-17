BS-VI KTM RC 390, 390 Duke and 250 Duke to be available in January - Report

As reported yesterday (16 January 2020), KTM India is currently busy renovating its dealerships in the country to accommodate the new Husqvarna motorcycles. The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 will reach the Indian market in February 2020. Before the quarter-litre Husqvarna bikes are launched in the Indian market, KTM India will introduce its much-awaited product, the 390 Adventure, which is expected to arrive this month (January 2020).

Also Read: KTM 490 Duke to mount a ~60 BHP engine

In latest updates, a report from Autocar India claims that the 390 Adventure will not be the only model heading to the KTM India showrooms this month. According to the website, KTM India will also introduce the BS-VI variants of the RC 390, 390 Duke and the 250 Duke before the end of January 2020.

The source report mentions that the Indian launch of the BS-VI KTM motorcycles will take place in a phased manner. According to the report, the 250 Duke will be the first product to arrive with the BS-VI compliance. The quarter-litre Duke motorcycle will be followed by the BS-VI iterations of the 390 Duke and the RC 390 respectively. The BS-VI 200 Duke and RC 200 will arrive by the end of January. Lastly, the BS-VI 125 Duke and RC 125 are expected to arrive in March 2020.

The updated models are not likely to carry a visual overhaul over the old (BS-IV) motorcycles. This will be done to keep the price increase during the BS-VI transition minimal. The BS-VI upgrade is likely to result in a substantial price increase over the old (BS-IV) models, and we could look at an INR 10,000-15,000 hike in the ex-showroom tags.

While KTM India is yet to announce the launch details for the aforementioned models, the company had confirmed in December last year that the 390 Adventure will arrive in January 2020. In fact, the pre-bookings for the motorcycle have already commenced at several KTM dealerships across the country.

Also Read: KTM 250 and 790-based GasGas street bikes under development

To give you a recap, the India-spec 390 Adventure will miss adjustable front forks in order to keep the costs low and prices competitive. All other features will be carried forward from the international-spec model that was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. In fact, the India-spec model will feature a quick-shifter as standard.

[Source: AutocarIndia.com]