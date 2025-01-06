Ducati Unveils Massive 2025 Lineup for Indian Enthusiasts

Ducati has announced a thrilling lineup of 14 new motorcycles set to hit the Indian market in 2025. Revealed at the Ducati World Premiere 2025, the collection includes highlights like the Panigale V4 7th Generation, DesertX Discovery, Multistrada V2, Streetfighter V2, Panigale V2, and the third-gen Streetfighter V4. Enthusiasts can also look forward to the second-generation Scrambler Dark and an all-new, yet-to-be-announced model.

Adding exclusivity, Ducati plans to introduce five limited-edition bikes, including the Diavel for Bentley, Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, and Scrambler Rizoma. While most limited editions are sold out, bookings for the Panigale V4 Tricolore and Scrambler Rizoma are still available.

The launches will roll out quarterly, starting with the DesertX Discovery and Panigale V4 7G in Q1 2025, followed by models like the Panigale V2 Final Edition in Q2 and the Multistrada V2 in Q3. The lineup concludes with a brand-new motorcycle arriving in December 2025.

Ducati also aims to expand its presence in India with new state-of-the-art dealerships across key cities. Indicative pricing will be available on the Ducati India website from mid-January 2025, with bookings opening soon at dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad.