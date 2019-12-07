Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 break cover

India Bike Week 2019 is hosting the local debut of Husqvarna Motorcycles along with the world premiere of the company's Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. Regular readers will remember reading about the quarter-litre motorcycles first on IAB. Both the motorcycles are based on the KTM 250 Duke.

The engine of the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill, which is essentially a re-sleeved version of the KTM 390 Duke’s engine. This engine can produce 30 PS of power and 24 Nm of torque. However, there is no official confirmation if these bikes get a slipper clutch or not.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 house the powerplant in a chromium molybdenum steel frame. The suspension setup is the same as that of the KTM 250 Duke's - 43 mm upside-down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both being WP Apex units. The braking system includes discs at both ends along with the safety net of a dual-channel ABS. Just like the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 sport alloy wheels and MRF Revz tyres. Unlike the 200 cc bike, they feature a side-mounted exhaust canister as well.

While detailed specifications for the Vitpilen 250 have not been released, the Svartpilen 250 has a seat height of 835 mm. Also, the on and off-road motorcycle has a ground clearance of 145 mm. Besides that, its fuel tank can store 9.5 litres of petrol. The Svartpilen 250 tips the scales at 154 kg (without fuel).

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, as well as the Husqvarna Svartpilen 200, are expected to be manufactured at Bajaj-KTM’s Chakan facility near Pune. All three motorcycles are also expected to be exported.

The KTM 250 Duke is priced in India at INR 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and both the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 will be priced higher than that.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna to develop Bajaj Chetak-based electric scooters