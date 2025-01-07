Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Crowned Best Car to Buy in 2025

The all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has been awarded Motor Authority’s prestigious Best Car to Buy 2025 title, standing out among luxury and performance vehicles evaluated by driving enthusiasts. The SUV impressed judges with its acceleration, handling, styling, features, and enthusiast-focused appeal, making it a standout in its segment.

Living up to Hyundai’s N brand ethos of an "Everyday Sportscar," the IONIQ 5 N introduces innovative features like N e-Shift and N Active Sound+. N e-Shift replicates the sensation of an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, offering simulated gear changes and power-shift dynamics, while N Active Sound+ delivers three customizable soundtracks, from ICE-like roars to futuristic tones, for an immersive driving experience.

Engineered for driving thrill, these technologies elevate the IONIQ 5 N’s connection to high-performance vehicles, enhanced by extensive testing at the Nürburgring. With its combination of innovation, performance, and driving pleasure, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N sets a new benchmark in the EV world.