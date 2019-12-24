Yamaha may develop FZ25 based adventure motorcycle - Report

Yamaha Motor India is reportedly interested in the entry-level adventure motorcycle segment. A report from BikeWale claims that the company would want to enter the space if the rival brands report decent numbers. The 200 cc adventure motorcycle segment currently comprises just one product, the Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200. Other adventure motorcycles in the sub-500 cc segment include the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the KTM 390 Adventure. Do note that KTM may also introduce the 250 Adventure in our market.

Regular readers would know that the Japanese brand has already unveiled the WR 155R in Indonesia. The WR 155R shares its engine with the company’s 155 cc models – YZF-R15, MT-15 and the XSR 155. The Indian market, however, will reportedly get an FZ25-based adventure motorcycle instead of the WR 155R.

Thus, if and when the quarter-litre adventure motorcycle arrives, it will use a 249 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC motor. This engine, currently available in BS-IV guise on the FZ25 and the Fazer-25, produces 20.9 PS of peak power at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 20 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The single-cylinder mill of the FZ25 is tuned for low- and mid-range performance, and the tuning should suit an adventure motorcycle.

The styling and hardware specifications of the adventure motorcycle will be very different than that of the Yamaha FZ25. The adventure bike should carry a relatively leaner design and lighter weight compared to the FZ25. The new product should also receive longer travel suspension, a larger front wheel and (hopefully) wire-spoke wheels.

A fully digital display should be part of the package. Considering that Bluetooth connectivity is getting more common with new launches, the new model is likely to be equipped with it.

While the Yamaha FZ25-based adventure motorcycle is far from reality at this point in time, Yamaha Motor India is busy updating its product portfolio to comply with the new BS-VI emission norms. The company recently announced the launch of the Fascino 125 FI BS-VI and unveiled the BS-VI variants of the Ray ZR 125 FI, Street Rally 125 FI and the MT-15.

