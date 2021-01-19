2021 Yamaha R15 (Honda CBR150R rival) gets new colours in Indonesia

With the recent launch of the 2021 Honda CBR150R, the 150cc segment in Indonesia has become more competitive. The new motorcycle has been given a major visual overhaul when compared to the previous model. This update should attract more buyers. So, to ensure that the fan following of the Yamaha R15 doesn’t get affected, the Japanese company has introduced three new colour options for the motorcycle’s MY2021.

The 2021 Yamaha R15 is available in Metallic Blue, Matte Silver, and Matte Black colour options. The Metallic Blue paint scheme has a glossy finish, thus, providing an attractive lustrous look. The alloy wheels have also been painted blue. The golden USD front forks offer good contrast. The black side panels, exhaust, and seat enhance the overall sporty appearance.

The Matte Silver colour is also a head-turner, perhaps, because of the fluorescent yellow alloy wheels. While it does look apart and funky, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Coming to the new Matte Black paint; it consists of an all-black theme which is its biggest USP. The golden USD front forks look much better in this colour option. Even the grey-ish graphics do not interfere much with the overall mature and bold visual appeal.

Apart from adding new colour options, Yamaha has made no other changes in the R15. Powering the motorcycle is the same 155cc single-cylinder engine that features the company’s VVA technology. The motor has been tuned to churn out 19.3 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. For the gearbox, there’s a 6-speed unit accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

Yamaha is asking IDR 37.08 million, which converts to INR 1.93 lakh, for the new R15 in Indonesia. On the other hand, the 2021 Honda CBR150R is available at a starting price of IDR 39.3 million (INR 2.05 lakh). In India, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 is available in three colour options - Racing Blue, Thunder Grey, and Dark Knight. Prices start at INR 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

