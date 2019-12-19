BS-VI Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI and Yamaha Street Rally 125 FI unveiled

In addition to launching the new BS-VI Fascino 125 FI and unveiling the BS-VI MT-15, India Yamaha Motor introduced the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and Yamaha Street Rally 125 FI today. The company hopes that along with the Fascino 125, these two scooters will help it do solid business in the 125 cc automatic scooter segment.

Replacing the 113 cc Ray ZR, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI and Yamaha Street Rally 125 FI are powered by the same BS-VI complaint 125 cc mill as the Yamaha Fascino 125. This engine produces 8.2 PS of power and 9.7 Nm of torque. Features like Stop and Start system, Smart Motor Generator (for silent starts) and side stand engine cut-off switch are standard.

The new scooters feature a Y-shaped LED position light on the handlebar and a large, V-shaped headlamp in the middle of the front apron. While the headlamp's position is different from that of the old models, the lighting technology is the same - halogen.

Unlike the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI, the Yamaha Ray ZR 125 and Yamaha Street Rally 125 get all-digital instrumentation although only in the front disc brake version. These scooters flaunt a beefier and sportier design outlook which Yamaha calls as ‘Armoured Energy’. Also, the indicators, both at the front and at the rear, use independent mounting stalks inspired from motorcycles.

The Yamaha Street Rally 125 FI's highlights include a front and rear crash guard, block pattern tyres (a feature first seen in automatic scooters in the Honda Cliq) and knuckle guards as well.

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI will be available in Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black Cyan Blue, Matte Red Metallic and Reddish Yellow Cocktail colours. The Yamaha Street Rally 125, though, will be available only in Deep Purplish Blue Metallic and Sparkle Green shades.

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 FI and Yamaha Street Rally 125 will likely go on sale in early 2020.