New Test Ride My Yamaha campaign could win you a Yamaha Fascino 125

A new Test Ride My Yamaha campaign has been launched in India. It is a unique initiative taken by the Japanese company for its Indian customers that gives them a chance to win a Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter.

The primary aim of the new Test Ride My Yamaha campaign is to establish a deeper connection with the existing customers and encourage them to create awareness amongst their friends and family about the advanced safety features and technologies that are incorporated in Yamaha scooters (Fascino 125 FI, Ray ZR 125 FI, and Street Rally 125 FI).

Also Read: 2021 Yamaha Exciter launched in Vietnam; uses Yamaha R15 V3.0 engine

Through this new Test Ride My Yamaha campaign, the brand’s effort is to provide a personalised riding experience to more and more customers who aspire to own a Yamaha product and are curious to know about the various technologies and the safety features (Stop & Start system, Smart Motor Generator, and Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch) installed in Yamaha scooters. The existing Yamaha customers who participate and support the campaign by motivating their family and friends to test ride a 125cc Yamaha scooter stand a chance to win a Fascino 125 and Yamaha's merchandise.

The Japanese firm is confident that the new Test Ride My Yamaha campaign will help it in reaching out to its target customers who are looking for a stylish and sporty scooter that offers peppy performance, is fuel-efficient, and comes equipped with safety features at a value-for-money package. The potential customers willing to participate in the campaign can reach out to their nearest Yamaha authorised dealerships in their respective cities to test ride the 125cc Yamaha scooters.

For reference, the Yamaha Fascino 125 is currently available at a starting price of INR 69,530 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It has two variants - drum and disc. Both of them are powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that produces 8.2 PS at 6500 rpm and 9.7 Nm at 5000 rpm.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.