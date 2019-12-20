Yamaha aims three-fold growth in market share in five years - Report

Yamaha has announced an aggressive plan to expand its market share in India by three-fold in five years. Speaking at the launch event of the new Fascino 125 FI (BS-VI), company officials stated that they’re targeting to sell 2.3 million units in 2025.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman of Yamaha's Indian subsidiary, added that the industry volume will be about 23 million in 2025, which brings the brand’s estimated market share to 10%. In comparison, the company's market share this year is 3.5%. The company plans to expand its presence with the launch of new products and morre “Blue Square” themed showrooms in the country.

Speaking about the product strategy, Ravinder Singh, the Senior Vice-President for Strategy and Planning of Yamaha's Indian subsidiary, confirmed that the two-wheeler brand will be moving away from the 110 cc segment to concentrate on the 125 cc space. Below is what Singh said at the press conference:

We are doing away with our 110cc products and are going to focus on the 125cc new range of scooters. Production of the new products will be starting in January. We are looking at 192,000 vehicles for the Fascino and 116,000 for Ray sales in 2020.

Despite the fall in the scooter demand in the Indian market in 2019, the sales of the 125 cc products in the segment witnessed positive growth. According to the data shared by Yamaha, the scooter demand fell from 6.9 million units in 2018 to 5.7 million in 2019. However, during the same period, the demand for 125 cc scooters grew from 12,64,686 in 2018 to 13,02,627 in 2019.

Yamaha has launched the Fascino 125 FI with ex-showroom prices starting at INR 66,430*. Check out the variant-wise prices in the below:

Version Ex-showroom Delhi Price STD Drum INR 66,430 STD Disc INR 68,930 DLX Drum INR 67,430 DLX Disc INR 69,930

The Fascino 125 will be followed by the Ray ZR 125 FI and the Street Rally 125 FI early next year.

The 125 cc scooter range will share the engine in the exact same specification. The new 125 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor, first available in the Fascino 125 FI, pumps out 8.2 PS of peak power and 9.7 Nm of maximum torque. Both, the Fascino 125 FI and Ray ZR 125 FI tip the weighing scale at 99 kg.

