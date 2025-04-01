Can the Suzuki Hayabusa Outrun Teslas and Lucids?

When it comes to drag strip showdowns, few things are as thrilling as pitting the legendary Suzuki Hayabusa against powerful EVs like Teslas and Lucids. While many assume EVs dominate everything on the strip, the results often tell a different story—especially when a high-performance sportbike like the Hayabusa enters the fray.

In a series of recent races, the Hayabusa proved it’s still a force to be reckoned with. However, the outcomes were far from predictable. The first rider struggled due to inexperience—his slow launches and lack of a proper burnout prevented the Hayabusa from getting optimal traction. As a result, the EVs gained an edge.

Enter the second rider, who knew exactly how to handle the beast. With a well-heated rear tire and a modified Hayabusa tuned for drag racing, he nailed his launches and managed to take down even the formidable Tesla Model S Plaid. This highlights the critical difference between skill and raw power—while EVs may offer instant torque and minimal effort, mastering a Hayabusa on the strip takes real expertise.

In the end, these battles remind us that in the world of drag racing, driver skill and preparation can tip the scales—even when going head-to-head with the fastest EVs on the planet.

Source: Wheels on YouTube via Backfire News