The 2021 Yamaha Exciter has been launched in Vietnam. The new two-wheeler has received a major overhaul. It uses a Yamaha R15 V3.0 engine and is available in a total of 3 variants in the S-shaped country.

2021 Yamaha Exciter Features

The new Exciter comes equipped with totally reworked body panels. From the front, it looks much more aggressive and modern thanks to the presence of a LED headlight and a pair of LED DRLs. The side-mounted exhaust ensures that the two-wheeler has a sporty appearance from the side. The tail light of the new Exciter has been replaced as well and is said to resemble the Yamaha R1’s.

Yamaha has also added a new seat which should provide more comfort. It is a single-piece unit but has a step-up design for a sporty look. The company has also increased the fuel tank capacity of the new Exciter - 5.4L. The 2021 model gets an updated instrument cluster. It is a fully-digital LCD panel that shows information such as speed, rev-counter, fuel level, gear position indicator, and more.

2021 Yamaha Exciter Specs

Like we mentioned earlier, the new Exciter draws power from the same 155cc single-cylinder that we have experienced in the Yamaha R15 V3.0. However, for the 2021 Exciter, it has been slightly detuned - 17.7 bhp of max power at 9500 rpm and 14.4 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. But features such as the brand’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology and has a SOHC set up can be found in the Exciter, too. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox that is accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

2021 Yamaha Exciter Price

The Standard Edition of the new Exciter costs VDN 46.99 million which converts to INR 1.48 lakh. Its Premium Edition has a sticker price of VDN 49.99 million (INR 1.58 lakh) whereas the range-topping GP Edition will set you back by VDN 50.49 million (INR 1.59 lakh).

