Yamaha Tenere 700 to launch in the Philippines this month, bookings open

The very capable Yamaha Tenere 700 will be launched in the Philippines this month. Bookings for the adventure motorcycle are now open. Interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of PHP 10,000 (INR 15,234). The Yamaha Tenere 700 price in the Southeast Asian country has been set at PHP 6,19,000 which converts to INR 9.43 lakh.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 has received positive feedback from many riders all across the world. It is a no-nonsense, purposeful adventure motorcycle that has been designed to tackle down a variety of terrains. Helping it do so is Yamaha’s 689cc parallel-twin engine that has been derived from the award-winning MT-07 naked streetfighter. This motor produces 72 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm and the peak torque of 67 Nm is generated at 6500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

For the hardware, there is a pair of fully-adjustable KYB USD forks in the front with 210mm of travel and a newly designed link-type rear monoshock. The hardcore off-roader runs on lightweight spoke-aluminium rims that wear Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The braking duties are handled by a set of wave-style 282mm front discs and a 245mm rotor at the back. Both are fitted with switchable ABS.

Many would not like how the Tenere 700 looks but Yamaha has designed it in such a manner for a reason. And we think that it looks like it means business. In fact, the Tenere 700 has won the 2020 Red Dot Award, 2020 iF Design Award, and it also made it to the JIDA Design Museum Selection Vol. 22 list. So, that’s how good it has been designed.

While we would love to see the Yamaha Tenere 700 here in India, the company has remained tight-lipped in this regards. Should Yamaha bring the Tenere 700 in our country? Share your views in the comment section below.