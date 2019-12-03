Yamaha WR 155R (with Yamaha YZF-R15's engine) launched in Indonesia

Yamaha has expanded its 155 cc product portfolio with the addition of the new WR 155R dual-purpose motorcycle. The new WR 155R joins the YZF-R15, MT-15 and the XSR155 in the sub-200 cc segment of Yamaha's product portfolio.

Unlike the YZF-R15, the MT-15 and the XSR155, the new WR 155R uses a semi-double-cradle frame. In comparison, the road-biased 155 cc duo features a delta-box frame. The off-road-focused styling brings a lean design with minimal body panels to the motorcycle. The front fascia gets a halogen headlight instead of LED units. The headlamp is surrounded by a dual-tone mask. The tall-set front fender enhances the off-road-focused design of the WR 155R.

The cockpit comprises a digital instrument console that’s more compact in size as compared to the unit of the YZF-R15 and the MT-15. The layout, however, is nearly identical to the road-biased bikes'. The tachometer readings, for example, go closer towards the top of the screen as the count goes higher. The fuel gauge and speedometer positioning are similar to the YZF-R15 and MT-15 as well. The display shows information such as odometer, tachometer, trip meter, average fuel consumption, gear position indicator, clock and more. All tell-tale indicators sit on the left side of the digital display.

Steering duties are performed by a tall-set, single-piece handlebar that should be easily accessible while standing up on the foot-pegs. The switchgear is standard although Yamaha has added hazard light function to the WR 155R.

An 8.1-litre fuel tank follows the cockpit, and it features a lean design that should offer plenty of room to move around while off-roading. The off-road style seat extended towards the fuel tank to let the rider adjust the position on all terrains. A black side panel adds a neat contrast to the Yamaha Blue paint job on the motorcycle. A tall-set rear fender and exhaust canister finish the rear of the motorcycle. The off-road-biased footpegs further enhance the rugged look of the motorcycle.

The Yamaha WR 155R is a road-legal motorcycle, and it comes equipped with blinkers (non-LED), stoplight and rear-view mirrors. The motorcycle is available in two colour options in the Indonesian market – Yamaha Blue and Yamaha Black. The Yamaha Blue paint theme with a dual-tone finish looks more appealing than the Yamaha Black version.

In terms of dimensions, the WR 155R is longer, wider (due to the handlebar) and taller than the YZF-R15. The off-road biased motorcycle also boasts a ground clearance of 245 mm and a saddle height of 888 mm. The seat height could be intimidating for short riders. The WR 155R tips the weighing scale at just 134 kg (kerb), which is six kg lighter than the YZF-R15. Check out the difference between the dimensions of the 155 cc models in the table below:

Model WR 155R YZF-R15 (India) MT-15 (India) XSR155 Length 2,145 mm 1,990 mm 2,020 mm 2,007 mm Width 840 mm 725 mm 800 mm 804 mm Height 1,200 mm 1,135 mm 1,070 mm 1,080 mm Ground Clearance 245 mm 170 mm 155 mm 170 mm Seat Height 888 mm 815 mm 810 mm 810 mm Kerb Weight 134 kg 142 kg 138 kg 134 kg Fuel Tank 8.1 litres 11 litres 10 litres 10.4 litres

The WR 155R is powered by the same motor that also propels the YZF-R15, MT-15 and the XSR155. The tuning, however, is revised to match the off-road character of the WR 155R. The 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve motor benefits from Yamaha's Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. Paired with a six-speed transmission, the engine churns out 16.7 PS (12.3 kW) of peak power at 10,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 14.3 Nm at 6,500 rpm. In comparison, the YZF-R15, the MT-15 and the XSR155 make 19.3 PS (14.2 kW) of max power and a peak torque of 14.7 Nm.

The off-road-focused hardware specifications bring a long-travel suspension setup to the WR 155R. Unlike the international-spec YZF-R15, MT-15 and the XSR 155, the WR 155R uses conventional telescopic front forks instead of inverted units. The forks get additional protection in the form of a fibre panel to protect it from various elements. The rear uses a preload-adjustable, mono-shock to perform the shock absorption tasks. Braking setup comprises wave-type disc brakes (240 mm front/220 mm rear) on both ends.

The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels are wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. The setup aims to enhance its off-roading prowess.

The Indian launch details about the WR 155R are not available right now, although we would not be surprised if Yamaha brings it to our shores. The list of rivals isn’t too long. In fact, the only threat to the WR 155R is the Hero XPulse 200.