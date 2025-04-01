TVS to Make Entry-Level Norton Bikes in India for Global Markets

TVS Motor Company is set to introduce a new lineup of premium modern retro motorcycles under the Norton brand, marking a strategic expansion into the mid-capacity segment.

According to sources, TVS plans to launch two to three models under the Norton name, with the first being a 300cc-400cc motorcycle co-developed by TVS and Norton. This bike is expected to debut by 2028 and will be built around a new frame, featuring TVS’ 300cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, which has modular capabilities to expand up to 500cc.

While TVS currently has the Ronin in the cruiser segment, it hasn’t met sales expectations. The company sees Norton as a stronger brand to compete with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Guerilla 450, as well as the Triumph Speed 400, where profit margins are high.

TVS acquired Norton in 2020 and has since invested heavily in reviving the brand. Although Norton’s current lineup consists of older models, TVS aims to introduce up to six new bikes in the coming years. These motorcycles will cater to premium markets in the US and Europe, with select models also launching in India to build Norton’s brand presence.

The entry-level Norton motorcycles will be manufactured in India and exported to Europe upon launch. By leveraging Norton’s legacy and TVS’ engineering expertise, the company aims to carve a niche in the modern retro segment and strengthen its global presence.