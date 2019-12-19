Yamaha Fascino 125 BS-VI launched at INR 66,430

India Yamaha Motor today entered the 125 cc automatic scooter segment with the launch of the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI. The new model is BS-VI compliant and replaces the BS-IV Yamaha Fascino 110 cc scooter.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI is powered by a 125 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected mill. This powerplant produces 8.2 PS of power and 9.7 Nm of torque. India Yamaha Motor claims that the Fascino 125 weighs just 99 kg, which is at least 4 kg lighter than any Yamaha scooter retailed in India so far. Also, the new model features a Stop and Start system, which essentially switches off the ignition when the scooter comes to a standstill, say at a traffic light. The engine can be restarted by simply accelerating the scooter.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI features a Smart Motor Generator (SMG), a technology similar to the ACG starter motor of the Honda Activa 125 BS-VI. SMG allows a quieter start. Besides that, Yamaha has also fitted the Fascino 125 FI with a side stand engine cut-off switch. The fuel economy rating of the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI BS-VI is 58 km/l.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 FI's suspension setup includes conventional telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Its braking system includes drum brakes at both ends or a combination of a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

There 7 colour options to choose from, depending on the variant, including Vivid Red, Metallic Black, Yellow Cocktail, Matte Blue, Dark Matte Blue, Sauve Copper and Cyan Blue.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 BS-VI will be retailed in Standard and Deluxe variants. The scooter has a starting price tag of INR 66,430*. Both the variants are available with drum brakes at both ends or a front disc and rear drum brake.

BS-VI Yamaha Fasicno 125 - Prices*

BS-VI Fascino 125 Std (drum brake) - INR 66,430

BS-VI Fascino 125 Std (front disc brake) - INR 68,930

BS-VI Fascino 125 Dlx (drum brake) - INR 67,430

BS-VI Fascino 125 Dlx (front disc brake) - INR 69,930*Ex-showroom, Delhi.

