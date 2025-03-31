Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV and Tiago EV Launched in Mauritius

TATA.ev, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has partnered with Allied Motors, to launch its electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius. The lineup includes the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev, all built on advanced high-voltage platforms offering superior safety, comfort, and terrain response.

Commenting on this market expansion, Mr. Yash Khandelwal, Head International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to introduce our electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius, marking our first international expansion beyond the SAARC region. With the government’s strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey. As a pioneer of the EV revolution in India and a proven success in SAARC markets, TATA.ev is well-positioned to support the country’s transition to electric mobility. Our diverse range of EVs—spanning multiple body styles and battery options—combined with an unmatched ownership experience and the strong partnership of Allied Motors, sets the stage for a transformative shift in Mauritius’ automotive landscape.”

Mr. James Ngan, Managing Director, Allied Motors, Mauritius, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Our partnership with TATA.ev is a game-changer for Mauritius, bringing an exceptional range of electric vehicles to a country that is ready to embrace sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. The new TATA.ev portfolio offers a perfect combination of power, efficiency, and advanced technology, giving consumers access to world-class electric mobility. Backed by our extensive service and after-sales support, we assure customers of a seamless ownership experience. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about the positive impact these EVs will have in revolutionizing Mauritius’ automotive landscape.”

With this launch, TATA.ev and Allied Motors are set to revolutionize the Mauritian automotive landscape by delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions backed by advanced technology and exceptional service.