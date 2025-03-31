Nissan Confirms Renault Twingo-Based City Car for 2026

Nissan has officially announced plans to introduce a new small electric city car based on the Renault Twingo in 2026. This move raises hopes that both models will be produced in right-hand drive for the UK market.

The upcoming city car will sit below the Micra and larger Leaf and Juke EVs in Nissan’s future European electric lineup. It will be built on Renault’s Ampr Small EV platform (CMF-BEV), which also underpins the Renault 5. Nissan’s sibling model will be designed by the Japanese brand, aligning with its strategy to cut development costs and reduce the time to market.

The Twingo, priced at under €20,000 (£17,000), will launch in left-hand-drive markets next year. Renault CEO Luca de Meo had previously hinted that converting the Twingo for right-hand drive could depend on Nissan producing a sibling model to boost economies of scale.

This partnership comes as part of a larger restructuring of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Renault has taken the lead in developing the Ampr Small/CMF-BEV platform, while Nissan has spearheaded the development of the Ampr Medium/CMF-EV platform for larger models.

Additionally, Nissan has been released from its obligation to invest in Ampere, Renault’s EV development firm. Renault will also acquire Nissan’s 51% stake in their Indian joint venture, Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd, as part of its strategy to expand operations in India while helping Nissan streamline its costs.

The two brands will continue collaborating on ongoing projects in India and maintain joint ownership of their technology and business center in the country.