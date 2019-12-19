BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 with new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour option unveiled

India Yamaha Motor has unveiled the BS-VI compliant Yamaha MT-15. Apart from meeting the upcoming emission norms, the motorcycle has gained a new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour now, a shade similar to the Matte Grey option retailed in Indonesia and Thailand. The new shade of the MT-15 will be retailed with red alloy wheels. Also new is a new radial tyre at the rear.

Powering the BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 is the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill which does duty in the BS-VI Yamaha R15 v3.0. Specs aren't out yet, but we expect them to match those of the fully-faired model's unit - 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 8500 rpm. The BS-IV version produces 19.3 PS of maximum power and 14.7 Nm of maximum torque.

Cycle parts of the BS-VI MT-15 are the same as the BS-IV model. The suspension includes the same conventional telescopic fork up front and monoshock at the rear with adjustable preload. Braking duties include discs at both ends. However, just like the BS-IV version, the motorcycle continues to be shod with a single-channel ABS.

The Yamaha MT-15 has gained a side stand engine cut-off switch as well, a feature also present in the new Fascino 125 FI. Reverse backlit instrumentation, assist and slipper clutch and LED headlamp are some of the main carried over features.

Also Read: BS-VI Yamaha FZ-FI and BS-VI Yamaha FZS-FI launched in India

The Yamaha MT-15 is one of the most expensive motorcycles in the 150-160 cc segment but it offers the rider class-leading power and acceleration figures. It is a fine example of how India Yamaha Motor has changed a global model to meet the Indian market needs. For example, the global version of the MT-15 sold in ASEAN region features an upside-down fork up front and an aluminium swingarm (India gets the bike with a box-type swingarm).

The commercial launch of the BS-VI Yamaha MT-15 will likely happen in January.