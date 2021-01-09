Yamaha FZ-X rendered - Here’s how the alleged ADV tourer could look like

Yamaha had trademarked the name FZ-X in India last year. While there are no further details available about the same as of now, speculations suggest that the Yamaha FZ-X moniker could be used by the Japanese brand for a new 250cc ADV tourer that would be based on the Yamaha FZ25 range. Considering the growing trend and popularity of entry-level adventure motorcycles in the country, a new quarter-litre model of a similar genre makes sense. So, giving shape to the pieces of available information, IndianAutosBlog’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created a rendering of the Yamaha FZ-X. Here’s how the alleged quarter-litre adventure tourer could look like.

It looks like the Yamaha FZ-X rendering has design cues taken from the Yamaha Tracer series of motorcycles. The front end parts including the headlamp, windshield, as well as the semi-fairing, are very similar to what we have seen in the Tracer models. While the fuel tank extensions somewhat remind us of the Yamaha FZS-25, the fuel tank itself has a slightly tweaked design. We also have a single-piece handlebar with knuckle guards.

The side panels of the Yamaha FZ-X rendering are quite similar to that of the Yamaha FZS-25, however, here they bear a different styling and also have the Yamaha branding. The seats are in a split formation and appear to be pretty wide and comfortable. Shoeb has also added a reasonably-sized rear luggage rack which should allow riders to mount a top box as well as panniers.

We can’t help but notice the considerably large and heavy-looking exhaust in the Yamaha FZ-X rendering. It kind of gels with the overall size and design of the motorcycle. As for the engine, it seems to be the same 249cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit that powers the Yamaha FZ25 and FZS-25. It is capable of producing 20.8 PS of max power at 8000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm.

The Yamaha FZ-X rendering also shows us the wire-spoke wheels with some wide tyres. For the suspension set up includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear. The brakes consist of discs on both the ends with ABS. There’s also a structure to protect the engine. Overall, the Yamaha FZ-X looks pretty promising in the rendering. Wouldn’t you agree?

