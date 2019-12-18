Yamaha recalls BS-VI FZ-FI, FZS-FI over non-fitment of rear-side reflector

India Yamaha Motor has recalled 7,757 units of the FZ-FI and the FZS-FI over non-fitment of the rear-side reflector. The company has voluntarily recalled the motorcycles and will install the new part free of cost. Owners can visit any authorized Yamaha service centre to get the part installed. The recall aims to comply with the safety norms. The company will also install the missing part on vehicles that are yet to be delivered to their respective owners.

The recall affects all FZ-FI and FZS-FI motorcycles that were manufactured after October 2019 (i.e. the BS-VI models). The updated, BS-VI compliant range was launched in the Indian market in November this year. The BS-VI compliant FZ-FI and the FZS-FI are available at an ex-showroom tag of INR 99,200* and INR 101,200* respectively. The Darknight version is available at a marginal premium, and it retails at INR 102,700*.

The FZ series received a styling upgrade at the start of the year (January 2019), and thus Yamaha has not altered the design of the motorcycle. The BS-VI compliant models also retain all colour options from the BS-IV range, while receiving two new variants – Darknight and Metallic Red. LED headlight, negative LCD instrument cluster, single-piece step-up seat, muscular design with chrome trim (only for FZS-FI) and an engine cowl (only for FZS-FI) are some of the highlights of this bike.

While the styling cues are the same, the mechanical specifications are a bit different. The BS-VI compliant 149 cc air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve engine is less potent. It delivers 12.4 PS of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The BS-IV version, for reference, made 13.2 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Like the old engine, the new engine is linked to a five-speed transmission.

The latest recall has no connection with the 13,350 units of FZ 25 and Fazer 25 that were called back over a potential problem with the engine head cover bolt. The FZ 25 and the Fazer 25 that were affected under the recall were manufactured from June 2018. The affected motorcycles were repaired free of cost at authorized Yamaha service centres.