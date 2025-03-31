Skoda Elroq vRS Set for Global Reveal Soon

Skoda is gearing up to unveil the all-new Elroq vRS this Thursday, 3 April, marking the second electric model under its high-performance vRS sub-brand. Positioned to rival the Mini Aceman JCW, Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce, and Abarth 600e, the Elroq vRS is set to be one of Skoda's most powerful EVs yet.

A preview image confirms the Elroq vRS will flaunt the signature Hyper Green paint with contrasting black trim, distinguishing it from the standard version. Although technical details remain under wraps, the Elroq shares its platform with the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born, suggesting it could pack the new ‘AP550’ motor with up to 322bhp, similar to the Cupra Born VZ and VW ID.3 GTX. This setup could propel the Elroq vRS from 0-62 mph in under 6.0 seconds, making it quicker than the ICE-powered Octavia vRS.

The Elroq vRS will be the fourth vRS model in Skoda’s portfolio, joining the Octavia, Enyaq, and Kodiaq vRS. While Skoda hasn’t confirmed more performance models, CEO Klaus Zellmer emphasized that the vRS sub-brand remains integral to Skoda’s DNA, hinting at a possible future addition with a sporty version of the upcoming Skoda Epiq electric supermini.

Source