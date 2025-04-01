Bajaj Pulsar Crosses 2 Crore Sales Globally

Bajaj has achieved a historic milestone by selling over 2 crore Pulsars across 50+ countries. From the bustling streets of Latin America to the highways of Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the Pulsar has become a global symbol of sports biking.

Pulsar: A Revolution on Two Wheels

Since its debut in 2001, the Bajaj Pulsar transformed India’s motorcycling landscape, pioneering the sports biking segment with its muscular design, powerful performance, and cutting-edge tech. Over the years, models like the Pulsar 220F, NS series, and the latest N series have redefined speed and style, offering riders an adrenaline-fueled experience.

Unstoppable Growth and Global Dominance

The first 1 crore sales milestone took 17 years (2001-2018), but the next 1 crore was achieved in just six years (2019-2025)—a testament to Pulsar’s soaring popularity. Today, it holds the #1 or #2 spot in over 20 countries, proving its dominance in the sports motorcycle category.

Special Celebration Offers

To mark this achievement, Bajaj Auto is rolling out Special Celebration Prices on select Pulsar models, offering savings of up to ₹7,300.

The Pulsar isn’t just a motorcycle—it’s an emotion, a statement, and a legacy. As it continues to set benchmarks in performance biking, Bajaj ensures that the spirit of ‘Definitely Daring’ lives on.