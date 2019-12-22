BS-VI 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan with updated instrumentation spied

The BS-VI compliant 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been spotted completely undisguised. The adventure-oriented motorcycle is expected to feature switchable ABS in the new version. Spy shots shared on a Team-BHP forum reveals the presence of a new tell-tale light which adds further fuel to the speculation. However, we would request our readers to take this news with a pinch of salt as the new light may be an indicator for the new hazard lights.

The post on the forum says that the BS-VI 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be shod with a 19-inch front wheel. In comparison, the present iteration of the motorcycle is fitted with a 21-inch unit which allows it to take on obstacles easily. Also, the front wheel is claimed to have a 100-section tyre instead of the 90 mm width in the present model. Besides that, the spoked rim is devoid of black paint scheme seen in the present model.

The tyres of the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan are MRF Mogrip Meteor, not Ceat ones like those of the old model. However, it is unlikely that even they will be tubeless tyres.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is one of the most affordable adventure-oriented motorcycles in the country. Not only is it priced attractively, but also does not feel out of breath on the highway. Its 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC engine, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, produces 24 PS of power and 32 Nm of torque. This long-stroke engine provides ample amount of performance at low revs to tackle on difficult terrain.

Royal Enfield had also showcased the old Himalayan in three new colours at EICMA 2019: Lake Blue, Rock Red and Gravel Grey. These units were shod with the same 21-inch 90 mm front wheel with black rims.

Adding to the versatility of the Himalayan is the accessible 800 mm seat height and a 220 mm ground clearance. While the latter does seem pretty decent, the main stand has often been found to be an inconvenience while off-road.

The BS-VI 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be around INR 10,000 more expensive than the BS-IV version, which costs INR 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

