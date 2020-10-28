Top 5 Sedans You Can Buy in India Under INR 20 Lakh

Soon after the compact-SUV frenzy caught on in the Indian market, the sedan segment, which was once a sought-after body type in India, has lost its charm. However, in spite of the current economic climate, a few manufacturers are still placing their bets on the sedan segment; while few of them are proving to be quite successful too.

Hence, if you are in the market looking for a new sedan, here are your best options that fall under INR 20 lakh* in India-

Maruti-Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Dzire is the most sold compact-sedan in India. Launched back in 2008, sales of the Dzire are still going strong thanks to its pricing and packaging. The prices for the 2020 Maruti Dzire start at INR 5.89 lakh*. With it latest facelift, the sedan comes with features like cruise control, automatic LED headlamps, auto-folding ORVMs, push-button engine start-stop, and auto AC with rear AC vents. It also gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and cloud-based services as well.

The Dzire facelift is offered with Maruti’s 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that produces 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox but also gets the choice of a 5-speed AMT as well. This engine is the first to offer idle start-stop function in the segment, helping it be more fuel efficient. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.26 kmpl with the MT and 24.12 kmpl with the AMT. The Dzire comes with dual front airbags and rear parking sensors as standard. Its AMT variants also get electronic stability control and hill-hold assist. while features like rear-view camera and rear defogger are also offered in higher-spec variants.

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna is one of the most feature-packed and good-looking sedans of India. In terms of design, the new Verna features the latest Hyundai design language with sharper-looking headlamps, a wide grille; and additional styling elements like a twin exhaust, gloss-black grille-finish and all-black interiors. As for the features, the new Verna gets ventilated seats at the front, TPMS, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad, electrically-operated sunroof and paddle shifters as well. The car comes with Vodafone-Idea eSIM-integrated Hyundai Blue Link services that are offered complimentary for first 3 years and post which, the customers can choose to further renew these services.

The Hyundai Verna is available with three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 115 PS with 144 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine is rated at 115 PS and 250Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine has an output of 120 PS and 171 Nm of torque. Prices for the Hyundai Verna starts at INR 9.03 lakh*. It competes under the mid-size sedan category with players like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City.

Honda City

The all-new Honda City delivers a sporty design, new-age features and refined engine options to its customers. It's one of the longest running and most known nameplates in India, and has been a choice for people who love classy design and ultra-reliability. The design of the new City has a bold, chrome-finished grille with sharp LED headlamps which are coupled to a chiseled hood in order to accentuate the car’s length. The Honda City is the longest and widest sedan in its segment. In terms of features, the Honda City is India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability. It also gets an electric sunroof, automatic headlamps and paddle shifters with the CVT variant.

There's also an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting in the front footwell and a 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that displays a world of information and also gets a G-force meter. The Honda City is available with two engine options including 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine delivers 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque and is available with two transmission options - a 6-speed manual and a CVT. On the other hand, the diesel powertrain is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. Prices for the Honda City starts at INR 10.89 lakh*.

Skoda Rapid

Another offering in the mid-size sedan category is the Skoda Rapid. While reliability issues plague its reputation, people who drive a Skoda will always swear by its driving dynamism and the classic Czech charm it offers. Recently, the company had to temporarily halt bookings for the newly-launched Rider variant due to its overwhelming demand. In terms of features, the Rapid comes with automatic climate control, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat and a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. However, The top-spec variants get a new 8.0-inch touchscreen unit.

Skoda has discontinued all its previous engines and is now offering the Rapid with only a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that delivers 110 hp and 175 Nm of torque. The engine comes with two transmission options – a 6-speed manual unit and a 6-speed automatic unit. Prices for the car starts at INR 7.49 lakh* for the Rider variant and go up to INR 11.79 lakh* for the Monte Carlo manual variant. The automatic variants starts at INR 9.49* lakh and go upto INR 13.29 lakh*.

Honda Civic

Last on our list is the Honda Civic. While sales of the new-gen version haven't been groundbreaking, the Civic is among the few badges that have cemented the brand’s popularity in India. Since its inception, the Civic has garnered nothing but positive response and all because of the underlying formula that Honda has gotten right through the generations. After missing out on the 9th-gen in India, Honda launched the 10th-gen after 8 years of its absence.

In terms of features, the new Civic gets LED headlamps, DRLs and tail lamps,; along with that you get an 8-way adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and ambient lighting. Its safety palette includes safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and rear parking sensors. For the first time, Honda offers a diesel engine with the new Civic. Prices of the Honda Civic starts at INR 17.94 Lakh*.

*Ex-showroom