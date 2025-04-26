Watch This $2.5M Porsche 918 Spyder Get Complete Detailing

A rare Porsche 918 Spyder recently received a meticulous detailing session by AMMO NYC, bringing the $2.5 million hybrid hypercar back to pristine form.

With only 918 units ever produced, seeing one undergo a full exterior and interior transformation is a true treat for enthusiasts.

Having sat in storage for years, the car had collected grime, worn PPF, and even excessive tire shine buildup—unusual for such a valuable machine.

Detailer Larry Kosilla removed the ageing paint protection film, performed a complete paint correction, and highlighted surprising oversights in prior maintenance, like gunky tires from years of product layering.

The process wasn’t just about cleaning—it involved careful PPF removal and expert tips for doing it safely, followed by the application of new film to preserve the fresh finish. The result? A showroom-ready 918 Spyder that looks as jaw-dropping as it did on launch day.

Source