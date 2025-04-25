Volvo Begins EX30 Electric SUV Production in Europe

Volvo Cars has officially kicked off production of its best-selling EX30 electric SUV at the Ghent plant in Belgium. Following strong customer demand since its late 2023 debut, the EX30 becomes the latest EV to roll off the line at one of Volvo’s most important European facilities.

The move marks a key expansion in Volvo’s global manufacturing strategy, with Ghent set to produce the EX30 Cross Country variant later this year. To support this, Volvo invested €200 million to upgrade the plant—adding a new car platform, battery pack assembly line, and nearly 600 robots.

The EX30's production also brings 350 new jobs to the facility, pushing total employment to around 6,600. With this milestone, Ghent now manufactures a total of five electrified Volvo models, including the EX40, EC40, XC40, and V60 hybrids.

Volvo’s European production network now spans 10 electric and hybrid models across the Ghent and Torslanda plants, supporting the EU’s sustainability and innovation goals.