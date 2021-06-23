Differences Between Hyundai Alcazar and Hyundai Creta Explained

Recently, Hyundai launched its all-new three-row SUV in the Indian market named the Alcazar. It's being retailed with prices starting from Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Alcazar is based on the company’s K2 platform, which also underpins Creta. It's also bigger than the regular Hyundai Creta, and gets several new features and design bits, which make it look quite different from its 5-seater counterpart.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Dimension

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Alcazar is 4,500 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,675 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,760 mm. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta is 4,300mm long, 1,790mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,610mm. Dimensionally, the Hyundai Alcazar is 20mm long and 40mm wider than Creta. Moreover, the Alcazar also offers a 150mm longer wheelbase than Creta, which makes it more spacious from the inside.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Seating Option

In the Indian market, Hyundai Alcazar is offered in both 6-and 7-seater options, while the Creta can accommodate five passengers at once. The 6-seater trim of Hyundai Alcazar comes with captain seats for the middle row with a floor-mounted central console. The 7-seater trim features bench-type seats for the second row.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Features

The Hyundai Alcazar and Creta come loaded with a lot of features, but the Alcazar gets some added convenience features like a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with fully configurable displays. On the other hand, the Creta is equipped with a smaller 7-inch digital screen for the fuel gauge and tachometer within the instrument cluster. The Alcazar gets wireless charging pads for both front and second-row passengers, but Creta gets these features for the only front-row passengers. In the Alcazar, this feature is only offered with the 6-seater version.

The Hyundai Creta is retailed with reverse parking sensors as standard, while the Alcazar employs both front and rear parking sensors. This feature is quite helpful if you are parking a vehicle in tight spots and also in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Along with the parking sensors, the Hyundai Alcazar also gets a 360-degree camera. The Creta only gets reverse parking camera and sensors. The 360-degree camera is only offered with top-spec trims, while the entry-level variants get reverse parking cameras as standard in the Alcazar.

The Alcazar also comes equipped with some segment-first features like a blind view monitor, which assists a driver while changing lanes. Moreover, it also gets a view of the blind spots on the instrument cluster. The all-new Hyundai SUV comes loaded with standard safety features like rear disc brakes, reverse parking sensors, TPMS, rear parking camera and driver rearview monitor. All these features are not offered as standard with the Creta.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Powertrain Options

The all-new Hyundai Alcazar is propelled by a bigger petrol motor. It gets a 2.0-litre four-pot petrol unit, which develops power and torque outputs of 159 PS and 191 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Hyundai Creta, on the other hand, is powered by two different petrol engine- a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The former shreds out 115 PS of power, while the latter produces a power output of 140 PS. The NA petrol engine comes coupled to a 6-speed MT or CVT, while the turbo petrol motor is offered with a 7-speed DCT. Furthermore, both SUVs are powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115 PS and 250 Nm of twisting force. Transmission duties are done by a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta - Price

The Hyundai Alcazar is offered with a petrol and diesel engine option, coupled to either a manual or an automatic gearbox. The Hyundai Alcazar petrol manual costs between Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 18.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the petrol AT trims is priced between Rs 17.93 and Rs 19.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Alcazar diesel manual is priced between Rs 16.53 lakh to Rs 18.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). On the other hand, the diesel AT variants of the SUV ranges between Rs 18.01 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Creta petrol MT is offered between Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the petrol AT trims is priced between Rs 15.44 to Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Hyundai Creta is also offered with a turbo DCT trim, which costs between Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hyundai Creta diesel MT is priced between Rs 10.51 lakh to Rs 16.24, while the diesel AT variants are offered from a starting price of Rs 16.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant, going all the way up to Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

*all prices ex-showroom, Delhi