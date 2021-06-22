Maruti Suzuki To Introduce A Third Price Hike This Year Across All Models

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, has announced yet another price hike across its entire model lineup, effective from the second quarter of FY2021. Although Maruti Suzuki have not announced the quantum or exact percentage of the price hike, they have said that it will vary for different models and variants as well. Now this is the third time Maruti Suzuki is hiking the price of its models this year, the previous two having come in January and April respectively.

As with the previous two occasions, Maruti Suzuki has cited increase in input costs as the reason for the latest price increase. Earlier in January this year, the carmaker increased prices of its models by 1-6% over their earlier ex-showroom prices. This price hike ranged between INR 5,000 to a maximum of INR 34,000. As for the second price hike that came in April 2021, prices increased in the range of INR 7,500 to INR 22,500.

In its latest regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India has said, “Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned in Quarter 2 and the increase shall vary for different models.”

Also Read : Upcoming Second-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Rendered In Production-Spec

In other news, Maruti Suzuki will be introducing the second-generation of the Celerio hatchback in the Indian market in the coming months. Design patent images of the second-gen Celerio surfaced on the internet recently, giving us a full view of the exterior design of the upcoming hatchback. The next-gen Celerio will be based on the Heartect platform, the same that underpins the WagonR. Under the hood, the upcoming Celerio will continue to be powered by its current 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67hp and 90Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki could also add the 83hp 1.2L petrol engine from the WagonR along with a CNG option in the mix as well.

Maruti Suzuki will also be looking at bringing the five-door Jimny to India late this year or in early-2022. The Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase was spied testing in Europe a while ago and we expect this could underpin the five-door India-spec Jimny as well. The Suzuki Jimny will be powered by the same 105hp 1.5L K15B petrol engine that you find in a lot of other Maruti Suzuki cars like the Vitara Brezza and the Ciaz. Upon arrival, it will compete with the likes of the Mahindra Thar and upcoming Force Gurkha.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.