BS6 Honda Civic Diesel launched, prices start at INR 20.75 lakh

Honda introduced the 10th generation Civic in its petrol variants in India back in March 2019. With the 1.8-litre i-VTEC engine under their hood, these trims were already BS6-compliant. Now, to cater to the needs of the customers who were patiently waiting for the BS6 diesel variant of the company’s executive sedan, Honda has finally launched the BS6 Civic Diesel in India for a starting price of INR 20.75 lakh*.

The BS6 Honda Civic Diesel is powered by a 1.6-litre i-DTEC diesel turbo engine with the company’s Earth Dream Technology that offers an optimal combination of performance and fuel efficiency. The oil burner has been tuned to churn out a maximum power of 120 PS at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque which kicks in from as low as 2,000 rpm. While the BS6 Honda Civic Petrol gets a CVT, the transmission here in the diesel variants of the sedan is a 6-speed manual. Honda says that the new BS6 Civic Diesel is capable of returning a mileage of 23.9 km/h (as per test data).

Speaking regarding the launch of the new BS6 Honda Civic Diesel, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said:

Honda is committed to bringing its latest and advanced environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market. With the introduction of the BS6 Diesel version of our iconic sedan Honda Civic, our entire sedan lineup will offer the choice of both Petrol and Diesel to cater to our esteemed customers. The Diesel Civic is available in Manual Transmission and will appeal to customers looking for sheer driving pleasure.

The BS6 Honda Civic Diesel is available in two variants - VX and ZX. Both of them come with 6 airbags as standard whereas the VX trim gets an additional curtain airbag. In terms of aesthetics and features, the BS6 Civic Diesel is identical to its BS6 petrol counterparts.

BS6 Honda Civic Diesel Key Features

LED headlamps

C-shaped LED taillamps

17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

17.7 cm Digital TFT Meter

Dual-zone automatic climate control

BS6 Honda Civic Diesel Price

Variant Price* BS6 Honda Civic Diesel VX MT INR 20,74,900 BS6 Honda Civic Diesel ZX MT INR 22,34,900