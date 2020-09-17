New Skoda Rapid TSI AT launched - Specs, Variants, Prices & More

After opening its order books for the new Rapid TSI AT last month and releasing a teaser video of the car last week, Skoda has now launched the automatic variant of the Rapid TSI in India. The new Skoda Rapid TSI AT is identical to its manual counterpart, that was already on sale, in most of the aspects. The main difference is the transmission.

Specs

Powering the new Skoda Rapid TSI AT is the same 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI petrol engine that comes fitted in the Rapid MT variant. This motor is a brand-new unit which can also be found in under the hoods of the new Polo and Vento. It produces 110 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. In the new Rapid TSI, this mill is mated to a 6-speed torque converter. As for the fuel economy, Skoda claims a figure of 16.24 km/l.

Variants & Prices

The new Skoda Rapid TSI AT is available is a total of 5 variants - Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo. The price of the new sedan starts at INR 9.49 lakh* for the base trim and goes all the way up to INR 13.29 lakh* for the range-topping model. Overall, the new Rapid TSI AT is around INR 2 lakh costlier than the manual variant of the car.

Bookings & Deliveries

Like we already said, the Skoda Rapid TSI AT bookings started last month. Interested buyers can make their reservations by paying a refundable token amount of INR 25,000. The bookings can be made either by visiting any Skoda dealership across the country or online via the company’s official website. As far as the deliveries are concerned, Skoda has said that they will commence from tomorrow, 18 September.

Also Read: Skoda Rapid Rider Plus launched, priced at INR 7.99 lakh

Features

Some of the key features of the new Skoda Rapid TSI AT include an 8.0-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, rear-view camera and automatic climate control. In terms of safety equipment on board, there are six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill-hold assist.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, India