2020 Honda City vs. 2020 Hyundai Verna: Specs Compared

Almost all the main specifications of the India-made 2020 Honda City are out. In this post, we compare them with the specifications of the 2020 Hyundai Verna, which is its closest rival.

Specification\Model 2020 Honda City 2020 Hyundai Verna Length 4,549 mm 4,440 mm Width 1,748 mm 1,729 mm Height 1,489 mm 1,475 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm Engine 1.5L i-VTEC petrol 1.5L i-DTEC diesel 1.5L MPi petrol 1.0L Kappa T-GDi petrol 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel Engine Type In-line four-cylinder In-line four-cylinder In-line four-cylinder In-line three-cylinder In-line four-cylinder Engine Air Supply Naturally Aspirated Turbocharged Naturally Aspirated Turbocharged Turbocharged Engine Maximum Power 121 PS at 6,600 rpm 100 PS at 3,600 rpm 115 PS at 6,300 rpm 120 PS at 6,000 rpm 115 PS at 4,000 rpm Engine Maximum Torque 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm 144 Nm at 4,500 rpm 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm 250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage) 17.8 km/l (MT)/18.4 km/l (CVT) 24.1 km/l 17.7 km/l (MT)/18.45 km/l (CVT) 19.2 km/l 25 km/l (MT)/21.3 km/l (AT)

As seen in the table above, the 2020 Honda City is bigger than the 2020 Hyundai Verna. In fact, it's the biggest sedan in its segment. It should offer excellent road presence, although the 2020 Hyundai Verna's design is still the sportiest in its segment.

The South Korean sedan is available with five different engine-transmission combinations, while the Japanese sedan will be launched in three such options. Customers looking for a diesel automatic sedan in this segment have only one option right now, and that's the new Hyundai Verna. The all-new Honda City will likely get a diesel automatic option at a later stage, with the aforementioned 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and a CVT.

The 2020 Honda City will come with the most powerful petrol engine in the segment, while the 2020 Hyundai Verna will continue being the model with the most powerful diesel engine for the foreseeable future. The latter is a relatively better choice for fuel economy overall.

Honda has confirmed that it will launch the 2020 City in India in July. The company may price from close to INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom).