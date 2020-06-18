2020 Honda City vs. 2020 Hyundai Verna: Specs Compared

Almost all the main specifications of the India-made 2020 Honda City are out. In this post, we compare them with the specifications of the 2020 Hyundai Verna, which is its closest rival.

The 2020 Honda City is the most elegantly designed B-segment sedan in India now. Its pre-bookings haven't officially commenced.

Specification\Model2020 Honda City2020 Hyundai Verna
Length4,549 mm4,440 mm
Width1,748 mm1,729 mm
Height1,489 mm1,475 mm
Wheelbase2,600 mm2,600 mm
Engine1.5L i-VTEC petrol1.5L i-DTEC diesel1.5L MPi petrol1.0L Kappa T-GDi petrol1.5L U2 CRDi diesel
Engine TypeIn-line four-cylinderIn-line four-cylinderIn-line four-cylinderIn-line three-cylinderIn-line four-cylinder
Engine Air SupplyNaturally AspiratedTurbochargedNaturally AspiratedTurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine Maximum Power121 PS at 6,600 rpm100 PS at 3,600 rpm115 PS at 6,300 rpm120 PS at 6,000 rpm115 PS at 4,000 rpm
Engine Maximum Torque145 Nm at 4,300 rpm200 Nm at 1,750 rpm144 Nm at 4,500 rpm172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm250 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm
Transmission6-speed MT/CVT6-speed MT6-speed MT/CVT7-speed DCT6-speed MT/6-speed AT
Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage)17.8 km/l (MT)/18.4 km/l (CVT)24.1 km/l 17.7 km/l (MT)/18.45 km/l (CVT)19.2 km/l25 km/l (MT)/21.3 km/l (AT)

As seen in the table above, the 2020 Honda City is bigger than the 2020 Hyundai Verna. In fact, it's the biggest sedan in its segment. It should offer excellent road presence, although the 2020 Hyundai Verna's design is still the sportiest in its segment.

The South Korean sedan is available with five different engine-transmission combinations, while the Japanese sedan will be launched in three such options. Customers looking for a diesel automatic sedan in this segment have only one option right now, and that's the new Hyundai Verna. The all-new Honda City will likely get a diesel automatic option at a later stage, with the aforementioned 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine and a CVT.

The 2020 Honda City will come with the most powerful petrol engine in the segment, while the 2020 Hyundai Verna will continue being the model with the most powerful diesel engine for the foreseeable future. The latter is a relatively better choice for fuel economy overall.

Honda has confirmed that it will launch the 2020 City in India in July.

Also Read: 2020 Honda City dimensions, mileage & more details officially revealed

Honda has confirmed that it will launch the 2020 City in India in July. The company may price from close to INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

