Skoda Rapid Rider Plus launched, priced at INR 7.99 lakh - IAB Report

Skoda has launched the new Rapid Rider Plus in India at an introductory price of INR 7.99 lakh*. The latest variant in the company’s Rapid TSI series gets the state-of-the-art 16.51cm colour touchscreen central infotainment system with SmartLink technology that is compatible with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Speaking at the introduction of the new Skoda Rapid Rider Plus, Mr Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said:

Skoda Auto India recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 TSI petrol engine offering exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and broaden the Rapid range. The Rider Plus offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class-leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment.

In terms of styling, the new Skoda Rapid Rider Plus is similar to that of the other variants in the company’s Rapid TSI range, however, to set it apart from the rest of the lot, Skoda has added a few elements on the outside. The exterior of the new Rapid Rider Plus is accentuated by the black facade of the Skoda signature grille, decorative side foils, glossy black decor on the B pillars, complementary trunk lip garnish as well as new window chrome garnish.

The interior of the new Skoda Rapid Rider Plus comes with a plush dual-tone ebony sand theme with ivory slate upholstery. To give a premium touch, the company has also added stainless-steel scuff plates with Rapid inscription. And, of course, there is the new 16.51cm colour touchscreen central infotainment system that enhances the overall user experience. Also, the revolutionary Climatronic technology along with dust and pollen filter adds to the comfort and convenience.

The new Skoda Rapid Rider Plus draws power from a 1.0 TSI 3-cylinder engine which pumps out 110 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. The transmission here is a 6-speed manual unit. Skoda has tuned this powerplant to provide high levels of refinement and an optimal combination of performance and fuel economy.

For safety, the new Rapid Rider Plus features dual-airbags, ABS, Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rearview mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height-adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package, fuel supply cut off in a crash, and engine immobiliser with a floating code system.

The new Skoda Rapid Rider Plus is available in four colour options - Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Toffee Brown.

*Ex-showroom, India