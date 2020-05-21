Maruti DZire facelift LXi base model detailed in a walkaround video

The 2020 Maruti DZire that was launched just days before the national lockdown was announced has started reaching dealerships. YouTuber Arun Panwar has put up a walkaround video of the Maruti DZire facelift base model to show what the new sedan’s starting price buys.

The Maruti DZire base model looks pretty bare-bones from the outside. It doesn’t feature body-coloured door handles, body-coloured mirrors and turn indicators on the mirrors. It settles for steels wheels, which are also smaller, 14-inch units. Wheel covers aren’t included in the LXi variant. Like bigger, alloy wheels, chrome window trim also is excluded in the base variant. Instead, there are black stripes that are cheaper.

The Maruti DZire facelift’s base variant is as poor on the inside as it would have you think looking at its exterior. Dual-tone colour scheme, Multi-Information Display (MID) and gearshift indicator are the only key features included. On the safety front, in addition to ABS with EBD and BA, driver airbag, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, driver and co-driver SBR and reverse parking sensors, co-driver airbag is standard in the Maruti DZire.

Under the hood, the base Maruti DZire facelift has the same engine as the higher configurations. It’s the K12N 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit. It comes with first-in-segment idle start-stop (ISS) function. It produces a maximum power of 66 kW (90 PS) at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 113 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

A 5-speed manual transmission is standard in the 2020 Maruti DZire LXi. The fuel economy rating (mileage) of the base model is 23.26 km/l. The price of the entry-level configuration is INR 5,89,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

