Honda Cars India launched the 2020 Honda City last month. While the 5th generation City provided the perfect upgrade over the outgoing version. However, due to the recent pandemic, many new car buyers are now facing a financial crunch. As a result, Honda Cars India have officially announced the sale of the 4th Generation Honda city in tandem with the all-new version to provide more buying options to the consumers. The 4th Generation City will go on sale with two trim options available - V and SV.

Outside, the 4th Gen Honda City carries the same styling as it did before the 2020 Honda City was launched. At the front, you get a honeycomb grille with a chrome slat above, in combination with LED headlamps with DRLs and a chunky bumper. At the side, you get chrome door handles and 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear profile also features the same sharp styling, with LED tail lamps to accentuate its premium aesthetic. Inside, the 4th Gen Honda City will remain unchanged as well. However, that includes niceties like leather seats, touchscreen infotainment with multi-phone connectivity, GPS navigation, sunroof, Auto AC with dust/pollen filter and keyless-entry-and-go.

The 4th Gen Honda City will now be offered with just one petrol engine and transmission option available in both variants. The engine in question is the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol unit which is BS6 compliant, delivering 118bhp and 146Nm of torque. The only transmission available is a 5-speed manual transmission. In terms of fuel efficiency, this engine-gearbox configuration delivers an ARAI claimed 16.5kmpl. Both V and SV variants of the 4th Gen Honda City retail under the INR 10 lakh mark, which should make the popular model all the more better value-for-money. The Honda City SV MT carries a price tag of INR 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Honda City V MT carries a price tag of INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 4th Generation Honda City was first launched back in 2014 and combined with all the following updated versions, has cumulatively sold more than 3.5 lakh units in India till date.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.