Mercedes AMG Teases All-Electric Super Sedan Ahead of Global Debut

Mercedes AMG is gearing up for a new era with the upcoming launch of its first ground-up electric super sedan, set to break cover this June. This EV successor to the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe promises a bold leap into the future, leaving combustion engines behind.
Previewed earlier by the Vision AMG concept, the new model sports a sleek, coupe-like silhouette with a four-door layout, hinting at a blend of style and practicality. Built on the new AMG.EA platform, the sedan aims to deliver true AMG thrills in an electric package, alongside a high-riding SUV variant that's also in development.
Power comes from lightweight axial-flux motors developed by YASA, offering a potential combined output near 1,000 hp and over 1,000 lb-ft of torque. Expect a serious performance rival to the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Audi RS E-Tron GT, with AMG’s signature focus on driving dynamics.
Despite inevitable weight concerns, the sedan's low-slung, aerodynamic body should help maximize range and handling. Still, the move away from the brand’s iconic V8s raises questions among enthusiasts about whether electrification can capture AMG’s raw emotional appeal.