New Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched in India at Rs 69.50 Lakh

The new Range Rover Evoque Autobiography has officially arrived in India, blending iconic design with elevated luxury and cutting-edge tech.

Priced at ₹69.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Evoque Autobiography is available with two mild-hybrid powertrains: a 184kW P250 petrol engine and a 150kW D200 diesel engine. For the first time, the Evoque boasts features like a sliding panoramic roof, Full Extended Leather upgrade, Suedecloth headlining, and Pixel LED headlights with signature DRLs.

Inside, it’s a true sanctuary, offering heated and cooled front seats, a 14-way adjustable setup, Shadow Grey Ash veneer, and a ClearSight rear-view mirror. Technology highlights include the Meridian™ Surround Sound System, an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, an interactive driver display, and wireless device charging.

On the outside, 19-inch Style 5136 alloy wheels with Burnished Copper accents, a powered tailgate, and striking dual-tone roof options add a dash of sophistication. Safety and convenience are enhanced with features like Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Driver Condition Monitor, and front and rear parking aids.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, describes the Evoque Autobiography as “a sanctuary on wheels,” redefining compact luxury SUV expectations with its design, craftsmanship, and connectivity.