Honda Civic retains segment's top spot in October 2019, sells 436 units

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has recently announced that it has once again come out as the leader in the executive sedan segment and has recorded 30% month-on-month growth in October 2019. The company sold 436 units of the Civic last month as against 336 units sold in September 2019.

Launched in March 2019, the Civic has went on to become the highest-selling sedan in its segment and enjoys a strong 53% segment share. The company has sold 4,375 units of the Honda Civic in India till October 2019.

Interestingly, the Civic is not just the segment leader but has also significantly contributed to the overall growth of the segment, which has been suffering lately due to a rise in the popularity of SUVs. The executive sedan segment in India has seen a growth of 9.5% in the period of April - October 2019.

Speaking on the performance of the Honda Civic, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd commented, “The comeback of the Civic this year has given the much needed boost to the executive sedan segment and its one of the few segments which have grown despite the current market slowdown. We are thankful to our esteemed customers who have reaffirmed their love for Civic and helped it lead the segment sales.”

The all-new Honda Civic made a re-entry into the segment with a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which comes paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The D1-segment sedan is also offered with a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo-diesel engine, which is married to 6 speed Manual Transmission. The former is known to offer maximum power and torque figures of 141 PS at 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm at 4,300 rpm, while the latter is rated to churn out 120 PS at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm at 2,000 rpm.

Also Read: Honda City BS-VI petrol variant prices leaked ahead of launch

As for the interior features, the all-new Honda Civic comes kitted out with a 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from that, it also comes with all the bells and whistles such as smart entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-way power driver seat, electric parking brake and a multi-angle rearview camera. Its safety kit comprises features like ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, 6 Airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, Honda Lane Watch and Rear Seat ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage.