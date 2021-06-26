Hyundai Alcazar 0-100 kph And 0-150 kph Acceleration Time Tested

Earlier last week, Hyundai launched the much-awaited Alcazar in India, with prices starting from INR 16.30 lakh for the petrol versions, while the diesel variants are priced from INR 16.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The prices are, however, only introductory. The Hyundai Alcazar is available in three trim levels - Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The Hyundai Alcazar is essentially a 7-seater version of the Creta and it is the brand's first three-row SUV in India in a really long time.

We recently had the Hyundai Alcazar for a media review and we thought of putting it through its paces. So here's an acceleration test of the Alcazar, recording times from 0-100 kph and 0-150 kph. This particular model is the 2.0L petrol version of the Alacazar along with the automatic gearbox option. As you can see in the video, the Alcazar takes 12.86 seconds to accelerate from 0-100 kph and goes on to hit 150 kph in 26 seconds flat. Those are some pretty impressive numbers.

Hyundai Elantra and Tucson, but has been updated for use in the Alcazar (7hp more than the Elantra). The tried-and-tested 1.5L diesel engine has been carried over from the Creta and produces the same 115PS and 250Nm of torque. This diesel engine has been recalibrated for the bigger and heavier 7-seater SUV. Under the hood, the Hyundai Alcazar gets the option of two engines - a 2.0L petrol and the 1.5L diesel engine. The 2.0-litre, natuarlly aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine has been tuned to produce 159PS and 192Nm of peak torque. This is the same engine that also does duty on theandbut has been updated for use in the Alcazar (7hp more than the Elantra). The tried-and-tested 1.5L diesel engine has been carried over from the Creta and produces the same 115PS and 250Nm of torque. This diesel engine has been recalibrated for the bigger and heavier 7-seater SUV. Also Read : Hyundai Mobis Unveils new ‘Lighting and Moving’ Grille Technology Both engines come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Petrol versions of the Hyundai Alcazar will deliver a combined fuel efficiency figure of 14.5kmpl with manual gearbox and 14.2kmpl with automatic transmission. Meanwhile, diesel versions of the Alcazar will return a mileage of 20.4kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1kmpl with the automatic gearbox. The Alcazar also gets multiple drive modes – Comfort, Eco and Sport – as well as multiple traction control modes – Sand, Snow and Mud.