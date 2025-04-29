Hyundai Unveils Upgraded XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck at ACT Expo 2025

Hyundai Motor has revealed the new XCIENT Fuel Cell Class-8 heavy-duty truck at ACT Expo 2025 in Anaheim, marking a significant step forward in its North American hydrogen mobility push. Designed specifically for the region, the updated truck now features advanced hydrogen tech and new ADAS capabilities.

Powered by a 180 kW hydrogen fuel cell system comprising two 90 kW stacks, the XCIENT is backed by a 72 kWh battery and a 350 kW e-motor generating 2,237 Nm of torque. With 10 hydrogen tanks holding about 68 kg of hydrogen, the truck boasts a driving range of up to 450 miles and supports a gross combination weight of 82,000 lbs—ideal for heavy-duty logistics.

The interior now includes a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a matching infotainment touchscreen with integrated physical controls for added driver convenience.

Hyundai also announced a new U.S. business model and partnerships to strengthen clean logistics infrastructure. With successful fleet trials in California under programs like NorCAL ZERO and HTWO Logistics, Hyundai is proving its readiness for large-scale hydrogen truck deployment.

Hyundai's hydrogen journey began in 2020 with global deployments across 13 countries. With over 13 million km logged, the XCIENT Fuel Cell is the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen truck—and it’s just getting started.