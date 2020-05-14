New Maruti DZire facelift available with INR 45,000 discount - IAB Report

The Maruti DZire facelift, launched just days before the national lockdown came into effect, is available with discounts worth INR 45,000.

2020 Maruti DZire Offers

The Maruti DZire facelift is a fresh model, which typically wouldn’t attract discounts so soon and that too this big. However, automakers and dealerships are suffering huge losses because of the lockdown and need to push sales with everything they have to recover as quickly as possible.

The 2020 Maruti DZire can be purchased with a cash discount of INR 25,000 and an additional, exchange discount of INR 25,000. Its prices without discount start at INR 5.89 lakh* and go up to INR 8.80 lakh*.

2020 Maruti DZire Features

Maruti Suzuki offers the new DZire with features like LED projector headlamps, 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4.2-inch colour MID, cruise control and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Customers can select from four trims, namely LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+.

2020 Maruti DZire Specifications

Powering the new Maruti DZire is the new K12N 1.2-litre Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine. This engine is BS6 compliant and available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed automated manual transmission.

The K12N engine employed in the sub-4 metre sedan features first-in-segment idle start-stop function. It produces 66 kW or 90 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of maximum torque at 4,400 rpm. The fuel economy rating (mileage) of the Maruti DZire facelift is 23.26 km/l (manual)/24.12 km/l (automatic).

2020 Maruti DZire Prices*

LXI manual - INR 5,89,000

VXI manual - INR 6,79,000

VXI automatic - INR 7,31,500 ZXI manual - INR 7,48,000

ZXI automatic - INR 8,00,500

ZXI+ manual - INR 8,28,000

ZXI+ automatic - INR 8,80,500

*Ex-showroom Delhi