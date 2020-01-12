Top 10 production car, SUV and MPV debuts to watch out for at Auto Expo 2020 - IAB picks

Auto Expo 2020 will stage the debut of tens of new/all-new four-wheelers, many of which will even be world premieres. Here are the top 10 production car, SUV and MPV debuts you need to watch out for at the upcoming Delhi Motor Show.

2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift)

The game-changer of the sub-four metre SUV segment, Maruti Vitara Brezza, is all set to receive its first proper facelift. The visual changes will be mild in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, new, LED headlamps, tweaked tail lamps and machined alloy wheels and a couple of additional interior features.

However, the big changes will be under the bonnet, as unlike the currently available Vitara Brezza, the new model will be sold with a petrol engine only. In this case, it will be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol with (optional) 12V mild-hybrid tech and the choices of 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearboxes.

2020 Hyundai Creta

The biggest stalwart for Hyundai, the Creta, will enter into the second generation with comprehensive updates to each and every aspect. The Indian-spec 2020 Hyundai Creta will be based on the 2020 Hyundai iX25. However, it will come with few visual tweaks to front and rear, with different alloy wheels as well.

Along with an offbeat exterior and a revamped, futuristic interior, the next-gen Hyundai Creta will boast a new set of engines – 115 PS 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, 115 PS 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine and 120 PS 1.0L turbocharged petrol.

2020 Mahindra Thar

After a long, long time, the Mahindra Thar is also going to get its second generation model, which will see it making a shift towards a more modern and practical vehicle.

While the exterior will only minor visual changes, the interior will be revamped altogether with a more contemporary layout with new additions like multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and more. Unlike in the previous generation model, front-facing rear seat will be available.

Under the hood, 2020 Mahindra Thar will have an all-new, BS-VI compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine, which will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and a four-wheel drive system as an optional fitment.

MG Hector Plus

After taking the 5-seat C-SUV segment by a storm with the Hector, MG will soon be upping its game by launching a 6-seat version of the same. Set to be named Hector Plus, it will feature a more stylish exterior and two captain seats in the middle and a third row behind them.

The interior cabin of the MG Hector Plus might be completely similar to that of the Hector, however, the exterior will see some visual changes in the form of a tweaked grille and a new set of LED headlamps and tail lamps. Powertrain options will be carried forward from the Hector – 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines.

[Image Source: Autocar India]

Tata Gravitas

To take on the fight with the MG Hector Plus, Tata Motors has readied its warrior in the form of the seven-seat version of the Harrier - the Gravitas. Previewed as the Buzzard Geneva Edition showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Tata Gravitas will see much more comprehensive changes on the outside, with a completely new design post the C-pillar and the obvious inclusion of third-row of seats on the inside.

While the interior design will be shared with the Harrier, it will likely feature some additional features like a tyre pressure monitoring system for instance. Powering this SUV will be a 170 PS 2.0L diesel engine. A 6-speed automatic transmission will be available.

2020 Tata Nexon (facelift)

In the wake of new competitors, Tata Motors too will be giving a fresh lease of life to the Nexon, with fee visual tweaks and feature additions. Taking heavy inspiration from the Nexon EV revealed few days ago, the 2020 Nexon will have a new bolder front appearance with new radiator grille, headlamps, fog lamps, bumpers, alloy wheels and more.

The interior cabin might see the inclusion of new features, including the much needed sunroof. The new Tata Nexon will continue to soldier on with the current 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, with both 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes.

[Image Source: Autocar India]

Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival is a globally successful mid-size MPV in a segment above the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The Kia Carnival will be available in 7-, 8- and 7-seat configurations. It will be targeted at customers seeking extraordinary rear-seat comfort, especially during long-haul journeys.

Skoda Karoq

Set to be launched as a challenger to Jeep Compass, the Skoda Karoq has an appeal of a scaled-down Skoda Kodiaq, both in terms of size as well as features.

The 5-seat C-SUV will be launched as a petrol-only model and will pack Volkswagen Group's ubiquitous 1.5L TSI Evo turbocharged petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm), along with will be offered with 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission choices. Imported via the CBU route, it will be launched in April.

VW T-Roc

The VW T-Roc, also a CBU import, will go against the Skoda Karoq. It will be launched in the next financial year (April 2020-March 2021).

The VW T-Roc will also share the 1.5L turbo petrol engine with the Skoda Karoq as the only engine option, and in the same state of tune – 150 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque.

Renault Zoe

After playing it safe with low-cost, locally manufactured models for years now, Renault will finally take bold move with niche import - the Zoe. The Zoe is a sub-compact all-electric hatchback with a 41 kWh battery. It will likely be assembled here and launched by next fiscal.

The Renault Zoe offers a range of up to 395 km under the WLTP cycle. It will face competition from the Tata Altroz EV, which will be cheaper as it will be manufactured in India.

Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Mahindra will be previewing the all-electric version of its popular compact SUV, the XUV300, at the Auto Expo. While there will be very few visual differences between the XUV300 Electric and its conventional fuel-driven counterpart, the obvious major difference will be under the hood, with the former carrying an all-electric powertrain.

The Mahindra XUV300 Electric will be launched in FY2020-2021. It will be available with two battery pack options, one with ~200 km range and one with ~350-400 km range. It will be pitched as a direct competitor to the Tata Nexon EV, which will be launched in India towards the end of this month.