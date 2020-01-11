Kia Carnival to be sold in India in four trims - Report

Kia Motors India will launch the Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo 2020 which will open on the 5th of next month. A new report says that the company will sell it in a total of four trims.

The Kia Carnival has remained in the highlights for quite some time now and was spotted during its final testing very recently. Some dealerships have even started accepting pre-bookings.

As known, the Kia Carnival will be made available in multiple seating configurations, which would make it cater to a large variety of customers. The presence of multiple seating variants would help the Carnival achieve a range of price points.

The source report claims that the entry-level Kia Carnival would be a nine-seater. Above it, there'll be an eight-seat version. The remaining two trims will be positioned even higher, and come in an even more comfort-oriented, 7-seat version. These trims will be quite expensive and stretch beyond the INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom) price mark.

The top-of-the-range seven-seater Kia Carnival will be kitted with premium features such as the Nappa leather upholstery, a rear-seat entertainment package which includes two 10.1-inch screens for the second row, 18-inch alloys, a dual-pane sunroof, powered tailgate, keyless entry and go, wireless charging, a power-adjustable and ventilated driver’s seat, three-zone climate control and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Kia Carnival will be plonked with a 2.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 202 PS of maximum power and 441 Nm of maximum torque in India. Internationally, this engine can be had with a 6-speed MT or an 8-speed AT, but in India, it will be offered with only the latter.

[Source: Autocar India]