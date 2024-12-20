Toyota Unveils Alphard and Vellfire PHEVs in Japan

Toyota is set to revolutionize its premium MPV segment with the launch of the Alphard and Vellfire Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) models in Japan. Sales for these luxurious six-seater PHEVs begin on January 31, 2025, while updated gasoline and hybrid (HEV) variants will hit the market earlier, on January 7, 2025.

A New Era of Comfortable Mobility

The redesigned Alphard and Vellfire, introduced in June 2023, embody Toyota's vision of "the joy of comfortable mobility." These models cater to diverse customers, from families to VIPs, offering enhanced ride comfort, reduced noise, and the environmental benefits of electrification. The PHEV versions promise a serene and stable drive, courtesy of a large-capacity lithium-ion battery. With an electric-only range of 73 km, they are ideal for urban commutes and chauffeured services.

Enhanced Features Across Variants

All Alphard and Vellfire models now come equipped with a Digital Inner Mirror featuring built-in front and rear dash cams. Premium touches include a JBL sound system with 15 speakers and a 14-inch rear entertainment unit in select trims. Additionally, the Vellfire debuts a new Precious Metal color, while the Alphard gains an eight-seater HEV variant to suit larger families.