2025 Range Rover Sport Debuts in India at Rs 1.45 Crore

Range Rover has officially commenced sales of the 2025 Range Rover Sport in India, with prices starting at ₹1.45 crore (ex-showroom). Locally manufactured, the premium SUV is offered in 3.0L Petrol Dynamic HSE and 3.0L Diesel Dynamic HSE variants. Built on the cutting-edge MLA-Flex platform, it delivers outstanding performance, capability, and efficiency.

Designed with a muscular stance and dramatic profile, the Range Rover Sport boasts short overhangs, large wheels, and assertive road presence.

Inside, the 2025 Range Rover Sport combines modern sophistication with comfort. Key features include:

Perforated semi-aniline leather seats

Massage front seats and winged headrests

Illuminated seat belt buckles and aluminium treadplates

A head-up display integrated with the Pivi Pro infotainment system featuring a 13.1-inch haptic touchscreen

For enhanced cabin comfort, it includes Cabin Air Purification Pro and Dynamic Air Suspension, ensuring a smooth, refined drive. Digital LED headlights with Adaptive Front Lighting and Low-Speed Manoeuvring Lights further enhance visibility and convenience.

Available in five colours — Fuji White, Santorini Black, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, and Charente Grey — the new Range Rover Sport sets a benchmark in luxury, performance, and technology.