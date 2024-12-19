Honda Teases Two Future EVs Ahead of CES 2025 Reveal

19/12/2024 - 17:03 | Honda,   | IAB Team

Honda is set to showcase two bold EV prototypes from its upcoming Honda 0 Series at CES 2025. Scheduled for a global market debut in 2026, these models signify the brand’s next leap in electric mobility. The press conference will take place on January 7, 2025, at 10:30 AM PT in Las Vegas.

Building on its "Thin, Light, and Wise" development philosophy, first revealed at CES 2024, Honda will emphasize the "Wise" value this time. The event will introduce a new proprietary vehicle operating system (OS), alongside advanced automated driving technologies and Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) powered by a System on Chip (SoC).

In line with its carbon neutrality goals, Honda will also unveil an innovative energy service to accompany the Honda 0 Series models, marking another milestone in sustainable mobility.

